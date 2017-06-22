 Skip Nav
Jennifer Morrison and Jamie Chung's Friendship Is the Fairest of Them All
Prince William Is Dashing in a Top Hat at Ascot
The Story of How OITNB's Flaca and Maritza First Met Will Remind You of School
Dominic Cooper Sports His Knowing Smile at the Preacher Premiere
Once Upon a Time is full of complicated relationships, but in real life, the cast is one big family. While Jennifer Morrison has a special bond with her onscreen parents, Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin, and TV husband Colin O'Donoghue, we can't get enough of her friendship with Jamie Chung (who guest starred as Mulan on the hit fairy tale show). When the heroines aren't saving the day in the Enchanted Forest, they're bonding over their love of fashion in the Big Apple and posting sweet snaps together on Instagram. Even though the actresses have said goodbye to OUAT, their friendship will always be magical. See some of their best moments ahead.

What You Can Expect From Once Upon a Time's Rebooted Season 7

