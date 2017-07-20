Jennifer Morrison Perfectly Documents Her Last Day on Once Upon a Time

Jennifer Morrison bid a final farewell to her iconic Once Upon a Time character, Emma Swan, this week, and it has us feeling all kinds of emotions. In May, the actress revealed that she would not be returning as a series regular during the rebooted season seven; however, she did agree to appear in one episode. And thankfully, she's making good on her promise.

On Thursday, the actress posted a series of snaps from her last day of filming in Steveston, British Columbia, Canada, aka Storybrooke. "Movie magic," she captioned a mirror selfie from her trailer. "Emma's long locks are back for one last day :)." After documenting her transformation back into the heroine, she proceeded to make us a teary-eyed mess by snapping selfies with her onscreen son, Jared Gilmore (Henry Mills), and onscreen husband Colin O'Donoghue (Captain Hook). Be still our Captain Swan hearts!

While O'Donoghue will be back in action as the handsome pirate, this also marks Gilmore's last appearance on the show as next season will face a major time jump with an adult Henry. We're still crossing our fingers that Morrison and Gilmore will make a special cameo at Comic-Con this year, but until then, enjoy these bittersweet reunion pictures of the Swan-Mills-Jones family.