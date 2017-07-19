Everything That's Happened Since Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee Split

Jesse Williams split from his wife of nearly five years, real estate broker Aryn Drake-Lee, in April 2017. While we still don't know what exactly went wrong, new details about their divorce have slowly been emerging. The two are currently in the middle of an intense custody battle over their children, Maceo and Sadie, and Jesse appears to have moved on with his The Butler costar Minka Kelly. Keep reading for a look at everything that's happened since Jesse and Aryn called it quits.

April 11, 2017: Jesse Files For Divorce

The Grey's Anatomy actor split from Aryn after nearly five years of marriage. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Jesse was the one who filed the divorce petition and is requesting legal and physical custody of Maceo, 1, and Sadie, 3. He also checked the box asking the court to deny Aryn any spousal support and they are instead working it out in mediation.

June 21, 2017: Things Start to Get Ugly

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Jesse's attorneys stated that Aryn refused his request to spend more time with their kids, even though Jesse insisted he's "always been an active, involved, hands-on dad." "Aryn restricts my time with the children and decides when, and for how long I may have them," Jesse claimed. "She has rejected, without any reason, each and every request I have made to have the children sleepover at my residence. On the few days that I have the children, Aryn has insisted that my time with the children be limited during the week to approximately two-and-a-half hours per day, despite my requests for more time, including overnights with the children."

Aryn's lawyer, Jill Hersh, later responded to Jesse's claims with a statement of her own, telling Us Weekly, "Protecting the privacy and well-being of their children is of paramount importance to Aryn Drake-Lee Williams. It is unfortunate that Mr. Williams has chosen to draw public attention to this difficult time and transition for their family. Aryn is solely interested in the best interests of their children, supporting a healthy relationship with both parents, and protecting the children's privacy. Therefore, she will not comment any further on Mr. Williams's unilateral and unfortunate public allegations."

July 7, 2017: Jesse Steps Out With Another Woman

Jesse was spotted catching a movie in LA with his The Butler costar Minka Kelly. The two kept a low profile in a black jackets and jeans and made sure to steer clear of any PDA. Prior to their outing, Minka and Jesse first sparked dating rumours when they were both in Paris for a video game shoot.

July 10, 2017: Jesse Breaks His Silence

In an 11-minute Tidal video for JAY-Z's latest album, Footnotes For 4:44, Jesse opened up about their divorce for the first time. The actor joined JAY-Z, Chris Rock, Will Smith, Kendrick Lamar, Anthony Anderson, Aziz Ansari, and other celebrities for a chat about relationships, and without mentioning Aryn by name, addressed cheating rumours. "I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years — 13 years," he said. "All of a sudden motherf*ckers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship. Like, the most painful experience I've had in my life, like with a person I've loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute."

July 11, 2017: Jesse Moves On

News broke that Jesse had reportedly been dating Minka for "a few months." "They're legit," a source told Us Weekly. The pair has yet to officially confirm their relationship.