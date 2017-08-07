Jessica Alba Mourns the Loss of Dog Bowie Nearly 2 Weeks After Saying Goodbye to Her Pug

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

Jessica Alba has lost another furry friend. Nearly two weeks after saying goodbye to her precious pug Sid, the Honest Company founder shared the sad news that her bulldog, Bowie, has passed away. "Came home to a dog-less home," the pregnant star wrote alongside a few snapshots of Bowie with her two daughters on Monday. "Our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders. It's been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie."