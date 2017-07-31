 Skip Nav
Jessica Alba's Dog Dies 2017

Jessica Alba Mourns the Death of Her Beloved Dog, Sid

Jessica Alba shared the sad news of her dog's death via social media on Thursday. Her pug, Sid, passed away that morning, and the Honest Company founder penned a sweet tribute to her on Facebook. "She lived a long life, eating everything she could sniff out," Jessica wrote. "She was my OG Rolldog, made her feature film debut in Honey, and endured millions of snuggles from Havie pie and @shanidarden. She was the best friend a girl could ask for."

Sid costarred with Jessica in her 2003 dance film Honey. Along with Sid, Jessica and her family also have a pug named Nancy. The actress is currently expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren and showed off her growing belly during a beach holiday in Hawaii last week.

Celebrity PetsJessica Alba
