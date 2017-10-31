Jessica Alba Used Her Pregnancy to Dress Up as a Beloved Movie Character For Halloween

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

Jessica Alba's Halloween genius strikes again. The 36-year-old is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Cash Warren, and she decided her growing baby bump was the perfect excuse to dress up as none other than Juno MacGuff from the 2007 movie Juno. Her friend and Halloween partner-in-crime, Kelly Sawyer, dressed up as Paulie Bleeker, so the two were the perfect reincarnation of the movie's poster. The duo took their amazing looks to the Ciroc Kicks Off Halloween with Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture party in LA before calling it a night. We're just hoping she got a big blue slurpee on the way home!