Jessica Alba Used Her Pregnancy to Dress Up as a Beloved Movie Character For Halloween

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Jessica Alba's Halloween genius strikes again. The 36-year-old is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Cash Warren, and she decided her growing baby bump was the perfect excuse to dress up as none other than Juno MacGuff from the 2007 movie Juno. Her friend and Halloween partner-in-crime, Kelly Sawyer, dressed up as Paulie Bleeker, so the two were the perfect reincarnation of the movie's poster. The duo took their amazing looks to the Ciroc Kicks Off Halloween with Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland's Costume Couture party in LA before calling it a night. We're just hoping she got a big blue slurpee on the way home!

Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityHalloween Costumes For WomenCouple Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloweenJessica AlbaCelebrity Pregnancies
Latest Celebrity
