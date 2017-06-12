Jessica Chastain Marries Her Longtime Boyfriend in Italy

Jessica Chastain is married! The actress tied the knot with her longtime Italian boyfriend, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, at his family's Villa Tiepolo Passi estate in Treviso, Italy, on Saturday, People reports. The couple held a reception the night before, which brought out Anne Hathaway, Anne's husband, Adam Shulman, Emily Blunt, and Jessica's Zero Dark Thirty costar Edgar Ramirez.

Jessica and Gian have been dating since 2012 but have managed to keep their relationship pretty private. While she rarely publicly speaks about her other half, she did wish him a happy Valentine's Day on Instagram earlier this year. "💖Some things are worth the wait💖 @preposulo #happyvalentinesday," she wrote alongside a photo of them. Gian was born in Montebelluna, Italy, and his noble family goes back over 1,000 years in Bergamo Alta. According to Vanity Fair, he works for Moncler and used to be the director of public relations for Armani. Congrats to the newlyweds!