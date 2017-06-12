 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Jessica Chastain Marries Her Longtime Boyfriend in Italy
Celebrity Friendships
8 Famous Friends Who Are Also In-Laws
Celebrity Couples
Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley's Sweetest Moments
Celebrity Interviews
Katy Perry Officially Forgives Taylor Swift

Jessica Chastain Marries Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Jessica Chastain Marries Her Longtime Boyfriend in Italy

Jessica Chastain is married! The actress tied the knot with her longtime Italian boyfriend, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, at his family's Villa Tiepolo Passi estate in Treviso, Italy, on Saturday, People reports. The couple held a reception the night before, which brought out Anne Hathaway, Anne's husband, Adam Shulman, Emily Blunt, and Jessica's Zero Dark Thirty costar Edgar Ramirez.

Jessica and Gian have been dating since 2012 but have managed to keep their relationship pretty private. While she rarely publicly speaks about her other half, she did wish him a happy Valentine's Day on Instagram earlier this year. "💖Some things are worth the wait💖 @preposulo #happyvalentinesday," she wrote alongside a photo of them. Gian was born in Montebelluna, Italy, and his noble family goes back over 1,000 years in Bergamo Alta. According to Vanity Fair, he works for Moncler and used to be the director of public relations for Armani. Congrats to the newlyweds!

Image Source: Getty / David M Benett
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesJessica ChastainCelebrity Weddings
Join The Conversation
Lauren Hashian
5 Things to Know About Dwayne Johnson's Longtime Girlfriend, Lauren Hashian
by Monica Sisavat
Best Man's Speech at Pippa Middleton's Wedding
The Royals
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
by Caitlin Hacker
Was Meghan Markle at Pippa Middleton's Wedding?
Meghan Markle
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Matt Damon's Smile Is Contagious at the London Premiere of The Martian
The Martian
Matt Damon's Smile Is Contagious at the London Premiere of The Martian
by Lauren Turner
Miley Cyrus Performances at One Love Manchester Concert
Manchester Attack
Miley Cyrus Belting Out "Inspired" at the Manchester Benefit Will Move You Deeply
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds