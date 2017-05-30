 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why Jessica Chastain Found the Cannes Film Festival Completely Disturbing
Star Wars The Last Jedi
8 Glorious Spoilers We Just Learned About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
Couples
We've Lost Count of Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's Adorable Moments

Jessica Chastain Quotes About Women in Movies at Cannes 2017

Why Jessica Chastain Found the Cannes Film Festival Completely Disturbing

Jessica Chastain isn't happy about female representation in film, and she let her feelings be known at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. During a press conference following a screening of Sofia Coppola's Beguiled on Sunday, the actress and jury member of the festival talked about the "disturbing" trend she witnessed after watching 20 films in 10 days. "The one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women," she said. "It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest. There are some exceptions. For the most part, I was surprised by the representation of female characters on screen in these films. I do hope that when we include more female storytellers, we will have more of the women that I recognise in my day-to-day life. Ones that are proactive, that have their own agencies. They just don't react to the men around them. They have their own point-of-view." Sofia is also only the second woman to win best director in the Cannes's 71-year history.

It didn't take long for Jessica's words to go viral on social media. A Wrinkle in Time's director Ava DuVernay tweeted a video of the interview, and her fellow actresses applauded her for speaking out.

Join the conversation
Celebrity TweetsCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsJessica ChastainCannes Film Festival
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Brad Pitt Quotes About Chris Cornell's Death May 2017
Chris Cornell
Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death
by Brittney Stephens
Brandon Flynn and Tommy Dorfman 13 Reasons Why Interview
Celebrity Interviews
The Exact Moment Brandon Flynn Realised 13 Reasons Why Was a Hit
by Kelsie Gibson
Celebrity Interviews
Turns Out Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
by Kirbie Johnson
Prince William at the FA Cup Final in London May 2017
The Royals
Prince William Vows Not to Live in Fear Following Manchester Attack
by Monica Sisavat
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Princess Diana's Interview With Martin Bashir Video
Celebrity Interviews
16 Truth Bombs Princess Diana Dropped in That Infamous BBC Interview
by Caitlin Hacker
Queen Elizabeth II Statement About Manchester Concert Attack
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
by Kelsie Gibson
Jess Woodley For Rimmel Makeup Collaboration Interview
British Celebrities
Jess Woodley's Come a Long Way Since "Avril Lavigne Was Everything"
by Gemma Cartwright
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Messenger Tips
Tech Tips
16 Facebook Messenger Tips That Will Change How You Use the App Forever
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds