 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Jessica Simpson Is as Unfiltered as Ever in This Interview With Ellen DeGeneres
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
Celebrity Friendships
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's Friendship Makes Our Hearts Go On
The Royals
14 Times the Duchess of Cambridge Ditched Her Royal Etiquette to Have a Good F*cking Time

Jessica Simpson on Ellen May 2017 | Video

Jessica Simpson Is as Unfiltered as Ever in This Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

Jessica Simpson opened up her family life and new music when she sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday. The singer and businesswoman talked about her two kids, Maxwell and Ace, who are "too cute," adding that she doesn't plan to have a third. She said that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, have been together for seven years, saying that he massages her nightly and joking that it's her longest relationship ever — besides her friendships with her girlfriends. Check out the video above to see what Jessica had to say about her new music, then see pictures of her recent red carpet appearance with her family.

Image Source: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Join the conversation
The Ellen DeGeneres ShowEllen DeGeneresJessica Simpson
Join The Conversation
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Asia Kate Dillon on The Ellen DeGeneres Show March 2017
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Asia Kate Dillon Has Illuminating Chat About Being a Gender Non-Binary Actor
by Quinn Keaney
Workout Clothes
Jessica Simpson's Activewear Line Just Launched and We're Adding Everything to Our Wish List
by Nicole Yi
Sunset Eye Shadow Ideas
Makeup
Sunset Eye Shadow Is Trending on Instagram — Just in Time For Summer
by Victoria Messina
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Jenna Dewan Tatum on Ellen DeGeneres April 2017
Celebrity Kids
Jenna Dewan Tatum Has the Perfect Reaction to Seeing Her Daughter's Magic Mike Moves
by Quinn Keaney
Chris Pratt Playing Speak Out on Ellen Video
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Chris Pratt Makes Ellen Shed Actual Tears During a Hilarious Game of Speak Out
by Caitlin Hacker
Celebrities at the MTV VMAs | Pictures
MTV VMAs
Blast From the Past: 53 Unforgettable MTV VMA Moments
by Brittney Stephens
Kim Kardashian on The Ellen Show April 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Kim Kardashian Says North Is Kanye's Twin: "She Says the Same Wild Things"
by Caitlin Hacker
Graduation Cap Hack For Natural Hair
Graduation Caps
Natural-Haired Beauties, Rejoice! This Hack Will Make Your Grad Cap Stay Put
by Victoria Messina
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds