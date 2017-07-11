 Skip Nav
Jessica Simpson Goes Topless to Celebrate Her 36th Birthday, Because Why Not?
Jessica Simpson Topless Birthday Photo July 2017

Jessica Simpson Goes Topless to Celebrate Her 36th Birthday, Because Why Not?

Kiss My Butt 36

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Jessica Simpson rang in her 36th birthday on Monday, and to celebrate, she lost her top for a day of sunbathing in the pool. Jessica shared an Instagram photo of herself relaxing on a giant float and drinking out of a gold pineapple, writing, "Kiss My Butt 36." She also showed off her toned backside. Just a couple of weeks before her own big day, Jessica celebrated her lookalike son Ace's fourth birthday with a Moana-themed bash at their LA home. Judging by her latest sexy snap, Jess can certainly still rock a pair of Daisy Dukes (or even less!) like she did in the late '90s.

Jessica Simpson Bikini PicturesCelebrity TwitterBikiniJessica Simpson
