You'll Believe in Fate After Finding Out How Jim Parsons and His Husband First Met

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak got married in a beautiful ceremony at the Rainbow Room in NYC on May 13 after nearly 15 years together. The couple first met on a blind date at a karaoke bar in 2002, and ironically the first song Jim sang was Cher's "I Found Someone." To make matters even cuter, the graphic designer often accompanies the Big Bang Theory star to red carpet events and Jim frequently shares photos of the two on Instagram. Take a look at the pair's cutest moments together.