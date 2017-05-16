 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You'll Believe in Fate After Finding Out How Jim Parsons and His Husband First Met
Award Season
The TV BAFTAs Red Carpet Was a Who's Who of British Television
Celebrity quotes
7 Significant Things Miley Cyrus Has Said About Liam Hemsworth Since They Reconciled
The Royals
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 18  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
You'll Believe in Fate After Finding Out How Jim Parsons and His Husband First Met

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak got married in a beautiful ceremony at the Rainbow Room in NYC on May 13 after nearly 15 years together. The couple first met on a blind date at a karaoke bar in 2002, and ironically the first song Jim sang was Cher's "I Found Someone." To make matters even cuter, the graphic designer often accompanies the Big Bang Theory star to red carpet events and Jim frequently shares photos of the two on Instagram. Take a look at the pair's cutest moments together.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Todd SpiewakCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity CouplesJim ParsonsRed Carpet
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
Miley Cyrus Reflects on Her Breakup With Liam Hemsworth: "I Was on the Right Path"
by Monica Sisavat
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Wear a Scarf in 2017
Celebrity Street Style
The New Way to Wear a Scarf in 2017
by Sarah Wasilak
Celebrity PDA
L'Amour! The Hottest Cannes Couples Past and Present
by Laura Marie Meyers
Zendaya Hair and Makeup at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards
Award Season
Zendaya Channels Jackie O With Her Chic Hair at the MTV Movie Awards
by Lauren Levinson
Photos of Matt Smith and Lily James Together
British Celebrities
by Gemma Cartwright
Emma Watson Beauty at the MTV Movie Awards 2017
Award Season
Emma Watson Was the Belle of the 2017 MTV Movie Awards
by Lauren Levinson
Duchess of Cambridge Wears See by Chloe Dress
The Royals
When the Sunlight Hits The Duchess of Cambridge's Dress, It Looks Absolutely Beautiful
by Marina Liao
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Kate Moss's Most Famous Relationships
British Celebrities
Kiss Me Kate: The Men Who Stole Kate Moss's Heart
by Gemma Cartwright
British Stars in Marvel and DC Comic Book Movies
British Celebrities
You Won't Believe How Many Brits Have Starred in Comic Book Movies
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds