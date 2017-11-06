 Skip Nav
Yes, Jimmy Fallon Knows Why Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears Broke Up

Andy Cohen did not hold back while playing "Plead the Fifth" with guest Jimmy Fallon on Watch What Happens Live. Among the juicy questions were a few about Jimmy's BFF Justin Timberlake and his ex, Britney Spears. Andy noted that Jimmy and JT became friends the same year Justin and Britney broke up, and based on Jimmy's reaction, he definitely has some insights on that relationship. Asked whether Justin ever told him why the pair split, Jimmy revealed that JT did. He also acknowledged that he actually met Justin while he was still with Britney, saying he attended a Super Bowl party hosted by the then-couple. Wondering whether Britney's name ever comes up in conversation with Justin? Watch the clip above to find out.

Watch What Happens LiveJimmy FallonJustin TimberlakeBritney Spears
Latest Celebrity
