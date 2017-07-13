 Skip Nav
Jimmy Kimmel Pranks the Public on the Carter Twins's Names, Bedbath and Beyondcé
Jimmy Kimmel Fake Beyonce and JAY-Z Baby Names Video

Jimmy Kimmel Pranks the Public on the Carter Twins's Names, Bedbath and Beyondcé

It's been almost a month since Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed their twins into the world, but they still haven't made an official announcement. Even though there are rumours that the couple named their son and daughter Sir and Rumi, Jimmy Kimmel has a few more suggestions in mind, just in case things aren't set in stone. During his show on Tuesday, the host pranked a few oblivious bystanders on Hollywood Boulevard by telling them to congratulate the singer and rapper on their newest family members using fake baby names. While some are just downright silly, others will definitely make you spit our your lemonade (our personal favourites are Bedbath and Beyondcé). Hopefully, Bey will put all the rumours to rest with a photo of the twins very soon.
