Get a Glimpse of Jimmy Kimmel's Cute, Comedic Family
Get a Glimpse of Jimmy Kimmel's Cute, Comedic Family

When Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearney aren't busy with Jimmy Kimmel Live!, they're at home being doting parents. The late-night host and writer are parents to 2-year-old daughter Jane and nearly 1-month-old son William (who goes by Billy), while Jimmy also has an older son and daughter from a previous marriage. Thanks to social media, we often get peeks into their sweet family life, ranging from their trips to the movie cinema to Jane helping Jimmy prep for his Oscars hosting gig. Little Jane even makes special appearances on the late-night show sometimes. Hopefully we'll get to see more of Billy soon!

Molly McNearneyCelebrity KidsCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity TwitterJimmy Kimmel
