 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Celebrity News
Ewan McGregor and His Wife Eve Have Split After 22 Years of Marriage
Celebrity Facts
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart

Jimmy Kimmel Shares Photo of Billy October 2017

Jimmy Kimmel Gives a Health Update on His Son Billy: "He Is Healthy and Happy"

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on

Jimmy Kimmel's adorable son Billy turned 6 months old on Saturday, Oct. 21, and the proud father took to Instagram to update fans on the status of Billy's health. "He is healthy and happy," Jimmy shared. "[A]nd we are all very grateful for your prayers, good wishes, thoughts and support of @ChildrensLA and children's hospitals in your area."

Related
Jimmy Kimmel's Wife Shares a Photo of Her 2 Boys After They Reveal Son's Heart Condition

Back in May, Jimmy opened up about his son's serious heart condition during a tearful monologue on his late-night show, revealing that Billy would likely have to undergo two more open-heart surgeries in the future. "It's a terrifying thing," he said at the time. In August, Kimmel told The Hollywood Reporter that Billy was "doing great" and is "really an amazing kid." We're so happy to hear Billy is doing better!

Join the conversation
Celebrity KidsCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesJimmy Kimmel
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds