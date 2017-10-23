Jimmy Kimmel Gives a Health Update on His Son Billy: "He Is Healthy and Happy"

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

Jimmy Kimmel's adorable son Billy turned 6 months old on Saturday, Oct. 21, and the proud father took to Instagram to update fans on the status of Billy's health. "He is healthy and happy," Jimmy shared. "[A]nd we are all very grateful for your prayers, good wishes, thoughts and support of @ChildrensLA and children's hospitals in your area."

Back in May, Jimmy opened up about his son's serious heart condition during a tearful monologue on his late-night show, revealing that Billy would likely have to undergo two more open-heart surgeries in the future. "It's a terrifying thing," he said at the time. In August, Kimmel told The Hollywood Reporter that Billy was "doing great" and is "really an amazing kid." We're so happy to hear Billy is doing better!