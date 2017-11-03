Jimmy Kimmel's Daughter Stays Oddly Composed After Hearing All Her Halloween Candy Was Eaten

 Skip Nav
Jimmy Kimmel continued his annual tradition of asking parents to tell their little ones that they ate all their Halloween candy. Even though the host is taking a break from his late-night talk show, he still made sure to send in a video of him breaking the devastating news to his own daughter, 3-year-old Jane. On Wednesday, Jimmy's guest host Channing Tatum — who shared a heartbreaking clip of him pranking his daughter, Evie — played Jimmy's video for the audience, and let's just say that we're pretty impressed with how composed Jane stayed; literally, the first thing she did was grab a pack of Smarties and say, "I still have one, don't worry." How adorable is she? Watch the video above now.

