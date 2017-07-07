 Skip Nav
Joan Lee Dead

Joan Lee, Wife of Marvel Founder Stan Lee, Dies at 93

Joan Lee, former model and wife of Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, has died at age 93 after suffering a stroke. "I can confirm the sad news that Joan Lee passed away this morning quietly and surrounded by her family," a spokesperson for the Lee family told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. "The family ask that you please give them time to grieve and respect their privacy during this difficult time." Stan and Joan married in December 1947 and would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. Joan is survived by Stan and their daughter, J.C. (Joan Celia). Joan made several cameos in Marvel projects over the years, including the Fantastic Four and Spider-Man TV series in the '90s and in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse.

