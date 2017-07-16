 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Doctor Who's New Lead is Confirmed, and Yes, it's a Woman
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
Couples
24 Photos That Prove Dave Gardner Is the Aragorn to Liv Tyler's Arwen
Feminism
Andy Murray is Really Tired of Reminding People That Female Tennis Players Exist

Jodie Whittaker is the New Doctor Who

Doctor Who's New Lead is Confirmed, and Yes, it's a Woman

The BBC has announced the latest star of Doctor Who, and you won't be surprised to hear The Doctor is about to become a woman. Following 12 male Doctors (13 if you include John Hurt's War Doctor, introduced for the 50th anniversary) this will be the first time the Time Lord will be female. Jodie Whittaker will be taking the honours, when current Doctor Peter Capaldi and showrunner Steven Moffat depart at the end of the year.

The show has previous confirmed the fact that a Time Lord can regenerate into a different gender, and we saw it in action with the introduction of Missy, Michelle Gomez's incarnation of the Doctor's long-term frenemy The Master. In the recent series, many hints were dropped that a female Doctor was on the way, and in the run-up to the announcement, bets were being placed on a number of British actresses, including Olivia Coleman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Vicky McClure. Jodie Whittaker was barely mentioned until days before the announcement, but it's not a huge surprise, given that she has a connection to Moffat's replacement, Chris Chibnall. The pair worked together on Broadchurch (as did Coleman and Waller-Bridge) and it seems Chibnall was keen to cast a tried-and-tested actress he has experience working with.

Whittaker will take over after Peter Capaldi's final appearance in the 2017 Christmas special. Look out for a very exciting regeneration sequence towards the end of that episode!

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
TV ShowsBBCDoctor WhoTV
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
White Walkers Take a Break From Terrorising Westeros to Casually Sightsee in London
by Quinn Keaney
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Costumes
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
39 Creative Buffy Costumes For Diehard Fans
by Hilary White
Emmy Nominations 2017
Award Season
Here Are the 2017 Emmy Nominations!
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds