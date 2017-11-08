What's More Distracting in This Interview: Dacre Montgomery's Accent or Joe Keery's Chest Hair?

This week, Stranger Things stars Dacre Montgomery and Joe Keery popped in for an interview with Good Mythical Morning. Thankfully, we got even more insight into the two babe-tastic actors; Dacre, with his glorious Australian accent, revealed that he actually had a name for his beautiful mullet in season two. Joe, on the other hand, talked about his life as a musician and, yep, you guessed it, his glorious hair. Oh, and did we mention the two hosts were literally upside down while asking all their questions? Yep. You kind of just have to watch the video based on that fact alone.