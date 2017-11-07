11 Times Stranger Things' Joe Keery Looked Really Sexy With His Hair Pushed Back

Joe Keery has gained a huge following for his role on Stranger Things, but he's also gained a lot attention for his luscious hair. Yes, really. When he's not playing Steve on the hit Netflix series, the 25-year-old actor is giving us serious hair goals with his perfectly tousled 'do. Seriously, if you haven't thought about running your hands through his hair at least once, you're lying to yourself. In appreciation of his locks (and his overall hotness in general), treat yourself to all the times Joe looked sexy with his hair pushed back.