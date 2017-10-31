 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together
British Celebrities
Keira Knightley Makes an Incognito Appearance in Her Husband's Music Video
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Stranger Things' Joe Keery Has a Gorgeous Girlfriend, and Our Hearts Just Flipped Upside Down

From the second we met Joe Keery as Steve Harrington on Stranger Things last year, we were obsessed. He may have started off as a serious a-hole swayed by his jock ways, but we saw beyond that, specifically to his dreamy head of hair and knew that he'd redeem himself one day. We're not going to spill all the juicy details about season two (you can get those spoilers here), but what we can tell you is that Steve completely turns around in the latest season and develops into the heartthrob we always knew he could be.

But we can't get ahead of ourselves, because it turns out Joe has a girlfriend in real life, and she's a gorgeous actress named Maika Monroe. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Netflix show's premiere last week, and we were admittedly overwhelmed by the amount of luscious hair going on between one couple. You won't see any photos of Joe on Maika's Instagram feed, but we can expect to see them starring in the movie Shotgun together next year. Read on to see photos of Joe and Maika at the season two premiere, and we'll just have to keep our crush on Joe in the Upside Down.

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Has a Gorgeous Girlfriend, and Our Hearts Just Flipped Upside Down
Stranger Things' Joe Keery Has a Gorgeous Girlfriend, and Our Hearts Just Flipped Upside Down
Stranger Things' Joe Keery Has a Gorgeous Girlfriend, and Our Hearts Just Flipped Upside Down
Stranger Things' Joe Keery Has a Gorgeous Girlfriend, and Our Hearts Just Flipped Upside Down
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Joe KeeryStranger ThingsCelebrity Couples
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds