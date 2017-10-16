John Legend, Husband of the Year, Serenaded Chrissy Teigen and Luna on Instagram

 Skip Nav
As if we needed further proof that John Legend is both an amazing husband and father, the "All of Me" singer recently gave us yet another reason to swoon when he serenaded his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and his 1-year-old daughter, Luna, on Instagram. John sang just a few lines from his 2006 song "Coming Home" and received a hilarious response from Chrissy, of course. "Ok well you didn't answer my facetime but okay," the Sports Illustrated model commented underneath the video. The adorable couple has definitely kept our faith alive this year with all of their sweet PDA moments.

