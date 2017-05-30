 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
John Legend Reaches Out to Parents of Manchester Bombing Victim in a Touching Video
Star Wars The Last Jedi
8 Glorious Spoilers We Just Learned About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Couples
We've Lost Count of Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's Adorable Moments
Billie Lourd
Carrie Fisher Took a Beautiful Photo With Billie Lourd a Few Months Before Her Death

John Legend Video Message For Parents of Manchester Victim

John Legend Reaches Out to Parents of Manchester Bombing Victim in a Touching Video

Fifteen-year-old Olivia Campbell was one of the 22 people killed in the Manchester, England, bombing attack at an Ariana Grande concert on May 23, and now her parents are getting support from an unexpected place: John Legend. After the singer found out Olivia was one of his biggest fans, and even performed his hit "All of Me" at a talent show, he shared his condolences with Charlotte Campbell and Paul Hodgson, her mother and stepfather, during their Monday appearance on Good Morning Britain. "I was so moved by your daughter's performance of the song, and I want to send you as much love as I can send you from far away, and as much sympathy and condolences I can send you," he said. "I know it won't make up for the loss that you're feeling right now, but any love that we can send you, we want to send you right now and wish you all the best."

Join the conversation
Manchester AttackCelebrity TwitterJohn Legend
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney Family Pictures
Molly McNearney
Get a Glimpse of Jimmy Kimmel's Cute, Comedic Family
by Monica Sisavat
How to Secretly Change Your Relationship Status on Facebook
Tech Dating 101
Update Your Facebook Relationship Status Without Anyone Knowing
by Lisette Mejia
Outlander
Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Have a BFF Date at a Rugby Match
by Quinn Keaney
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Met Gala Instagram 2017
Met Gala
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Prep For the Met Gala by Hanging in Bed Naked
by Caitlin Hacker
Katy Perry and Leslie Jones Singing at SNL Afterparty 2017
Trending Topics
This Katy Perry and Leslie Jones Sing-Off Is Everything We Never Knew We Needed — Until Now
by Monica Sisavat
Facebook Math Horse Problem
Digital Life
You're Going to Want to Scream After Trying to Solve This Maths Problem
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Chrissy Teigen Kissing John Legend Dressed as Spider-Man
Lip Sync Battle
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Recreated That Epic Spider-Man Kiss
by Kelsie Gibson
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds