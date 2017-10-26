 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Celebrity Friendships
Selena Gomez Reveals Her True Thoughts About Taylor Swift's New Album
Celebrity Facts
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
John Stamos's Fiancée Flaunts Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring After Getting Engaged

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh look like they're on cloud nine after announcing their engagement earlier this week. On Tuesday, the couple flaunted their love when they attended the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner in Beverly Hills. Aside from John planting a few sweet kisses on Caitlin, she also made sure to show off her gorgeous ring for the cameras as she rested her hand on the Fuller House actor's chest.

While the couple has been somewhat private about their relationship since they got together in 2016, we do know one crucial detail about their romance: they love Disney. Earlier this year, the pair dressed up as Ariel and Prince Eric during a trip to Disneyland, and John actually made a video of romantic moments from Disney and Pixar animation for his proposal. How charming!

John Stamos's Fiancée Flaunts Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring After Getting Engaged
John Stamos's Fiancée Flaunts Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring After Getting Engaged
John Stamos's Fiancée Flaunts Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring After Getting Engaged
John Stamos's Fiancée Flaunts Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring After Getting Engaged
John Stamos's Fiancée Flaunts Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring After Getting Engaged
John Stamos's Fiancée Flaunts Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring After Getting Engaged
John Stamos's Fiancée Flaunts Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring After Getting Engaged
John Stamos's Fiancée Flaunts Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring After Getting Engaged
John Stamos's Fiancée Flaunts Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring After Getting Engaged
John Stamos's Fiancée Flaunts Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring After Getting Engaged
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Caitlin McHughCelebrity CouplesCelebrity Engagement RingsCelebrity PDAJohn StamosCelebrity EngagementsRed Carpet
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds