John Stamos's Fiancée Flaunts Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring After Getting Engaged

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh look like they're on cloud nine after announcing their engagement earlier this week. On Tuesday, the couple flaunted their love when they attended the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Benefit Dinner in Beverly Hills. Aside from John planting a few sweet kisses on Caitlin, she also made sure to show off her gorgeous ring for the cameras as she rested her hand on the Fuller House actor's chest.

While the couple has been somewhat private about their relationship since they got together in 2016, we do know one crucial detail about their romance: they love Disney. Earlier this year, the pair dressed up as Ariel and Prince Eric during a trip to Disneyland, and John actually made a video of romantic moments from Disney and Pixar animation for his proposal. How charming!