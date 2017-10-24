 Skip Nav
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
The Royals
The Major Milestone Harry and Meghan Could Be Hitting in Their Relationship Next Month
The Royals
8 Rules You Should Follow When Interacting With Royal Families Around the World

John Stamos Engaged to Caitlin McHugh

John Stamos Announces His Engagement in the Most Prince Charming of Ways

John Stamos is engaged! On Sunday, the Fuller House actor, 54, revealed on Instagram that he popped the question to his girlfriend, Caitlin McHugh, 32. "I asked . . . she said yes! . . . And we lived happily ever after💍" he wrote alongside an illustration of the two at Disneyland.

As for the actual proposal, it seems like John went all out with the Disney theme. "He put together some of the most romantic moments from Disney and Pixar animation [in a video]," co-anchor Lara Spencer revealed on Good Morning America. "And then he ended it with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid saying, 'Just ask the girl' to John." Aww! "She said yes and we couldn't be happier for both," she added. "He was a bachelor for a long time. I guess he had a lot of ideas and wanted to get it just right." John was married to actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.

This also isn't the first time the John and Caitlin have shown off their fairy-tale romance. Earlier this year, the couple, who first started dating in March 2016, dressed up as Ariel and Prince Eric during their trip to the Happiest Place on Earth. Congrats to the couple!

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk / KCA2017
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity CouplesJohn StamosDisneyCelebrity Engagements
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds