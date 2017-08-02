Jonah Hill Walking in NYC Pictures July 2017
Jonah Hill Asked Channing Tatum For Gym Advice, and It Appears to Be Working
Jonah Hill was looking all kinds of buff while enjoying a sunny walk in NYC on Sunday. The actor wore a fitted blue t-shirt (a piece we've seen him in before) with red trousers and kept his earbuds in as he made his way through NoHo. We first got a glimpse of Jonah's chiselled new physique during a casual stroll in NYC last month, and weeks later, he put his toned arms on display while grabbing a smoothie before a gym session. After gaining 40 pounds for his role in the crime drama War Dogs, Jonah hired a nutritionist and reportedly kept a food journal to lose the weight. He also got some healthy living advice from his 21 Jump Street costar Channing Tatum, whom he called and asked, 'Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'"