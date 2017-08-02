Jonah Hill Asked Channing Tatum For Gym Advice, and It Appears to Be Working

Jonah Hill was looking all kinds of buff while enjoying a sunny walk in NYC on Sunday. The actor wore a fitted blue t-shirt (a piece we've seen him in before) with red trousers and kept his earbuds in as he made his way through NoHo. We first got a glimpse of Jonah's chiselled new physique during a casual stroll in NYC last month, and weeks later, he put his toned arms on display while grabbing a smoothie before a gym session. After gaining 40 pounds for his role in the crime drama War Dogs, Jonah hired a nutritionist and reportedly kept a food journal to lose the weight. He also got some healthy living advice from his 21 Jump Street costar Channing Tatum, whom he called and asked, 'Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'"