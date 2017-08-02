 Skip Nav
American Horror Story
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult So Far
Cole Sprouse
17 Shirtless Cole Sprouse Pictures That Prove He's Just a Big Daddy
Netflix Roundup
These Netflix Summer Screamers Will Have You Rethinking Your Holiday Plans
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Jonah Hill Asked Channing Tatum For Gym Advice, and It Appears to Be Working

Jonah Hill was looking all kinds of buff while enjoying a sunny walk in NYC on Sunday. The actor wore a fitted blue t-shirt (a piece we've seen him in before) with red trousers and kept his earbuds in as he made his way through NoHo. We first got a glimpse of Jonah's chiselled new physique during a casual stroll in NYC last month, and weeks later, he put his toned arms on display while grabbing a smoothie before a gym session. After gaining 40 pounds for his role in the crime drama War Dogs, Jonah hired a nutritionist and reportedly kept a food journal to lose the weight. He also got some healthy living advice from his 21 Jump Street costar Channing Tatum, whom he called and asked, 'Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'"

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Jonah Hill
Join The Conversation
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Kate Middleton Smiling at Prince William Pictures
The Royals
The Cute Thing the Duchess of Cambridge Does When Prince William Isn't Looking
by Kelsie Gibson
Euron Greyjoy Funny Lines on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: Euron Greyjoy Is the Hilarious Assh*le We Kind of Love
by Caitlin Hacker
Jessica Simpson Forgot to Shave Legs in Instagram Photo
Celebrity Beauty Instagrams
Jessica Simpson "Missed a Spot" While Shaving — and We Are Here For It!
by Alaina Demopoulos
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds