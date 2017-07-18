Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Are Officially Parents!

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Welcome First Child
Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti have expanded their family! The couple, who tied the knot back in April 2016, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Beaumont Gino Peele, on July 1, E! News confirms. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress announced her pregnancy in February with an Instagram photo of her baby bump, writing, "Beyonce schmonce," referencing Beyoncé's headline-grabbing announcement, which happened around the same time. We can't wait to see pictures of the tiny tot!
