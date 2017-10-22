 Skip Nav
Netflix
The Most "Binge-Raced" Shows on Netflix UK Aren't What You Think They Are
British Celebrities
43 Photos That Prove Kate Winslet Is Hollywood's Head Girl
Celebrity Facts
Marilyn Monroe Was Linked to Lots of Men, but These Are the Lucky Few Who Won Her Heart

Josie and the Pussycats "Milkshake" Cover on Riverdale Video

You Won't Be Able to Get Riverdale's Catchy "Milkshake" Cover Out of Your Head

The intense drama and complicated love stories aren't the only reason we love Riverdale — we're also obsessed with its insanely catchy soundtrack. While the town tries to save Pop's from closing down during this week's episode, Josie and the Pussycats fittingly sing a cover of Kelis's "Milkshake." Not only does HBIC Cheryl Blossom become an honorary member of the girl band, but they even perform the whole thing on the roof like the total divas they are. Let's just say, it was the cherry on top of another crazy episode.

Join the conversation
RiverdaleMusicTV
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds