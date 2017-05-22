Julia Michaels Gives a Performance of "Issues" That Will Make You Proud of Yours

Julia Michaels has written songs for the likes of Justin Bieber and Britney Spears, but it's her own debut solo single, "Issues," that's climbing up the pop charts. The 23-year-old performed the song for the very first time during the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday and seemed to get choked up with emotion while singing; with soul-baring lyrics like "When I'm down, I get real down / When I'm high, I don't come down" and "I get angry, baby, believe me / I could love you just like that / And I could leave you just as fast," it's not hard to see why. Enjoy her debut performance above now.