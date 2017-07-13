Brooks Laich Almost Falls to His Knees After Seeing Julianne Hough in Her Wedding Dress

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Jul 13, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Julianne Hough looked so stunning on her wedding day that her groom, NHL player Brooks Laich, practically fell to ground when he saw her for the first time. Before tying the knot in front of 200 of their closest friends and family members in Lake Coeur d'Alene, ID, on Saturday, the couple sneaked away for a special first look by the water. Thankfully, White In Revery captured the whole moment on tape, and it's just as adorable as you'd expect. After seeing the Dancing With the Stars judge in her strapless custom Marchesa gown, Brooks got weak in the knees as he covered his mouth in awe. Holding back tears, he told her how beautiful she looked before sharing a prewedding kiss. Awww!