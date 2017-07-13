 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Brooks Laich Almost Falls to His Knees After Seeing Julianne Hough in Her Wedding Dress
Movies
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
Kevin Mischel
This French Actor Is the Perfect Mix Between Jamie Dornan and Henry Cavill
Celebrity News
Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Welcome New Baby With All the Puns You Could Desire

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich First Look at Their Wedding

Brooks Laich Almost Falls to His Knees After Seeing Julianne Hough in Her Wedding Dress

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on

Julianne Hough looked so stunning on her wedding day that her groom, NHL player Brooks Laich, practically fell to ground when he saw her for the first time. Before tying the knot in front of 200 of their closest friends and family members in Lake Coeur d'Alene, ID, on Saturday, the couple sneaked away for a special first look by the water. Thankfully, White In Revery captured the whole moment on tape, and it's just as adorable as you'd expect. After seeing the Dancing With the Stars judge in her strapless custom Marchesa gown, Brooks got weak in the knees as he covered his mouth in awe. Holding back tears, he told her how beautiful she looked before sharing a prewedding kiss. Awww!

Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesJulianne HoughWeddingCelebrity Weddings
Join The Conversation
Peter Hermann
The Touching Way Mariska Hargitay Honoured Her Late Mum on Her Wedding Day
by Kelsie Gibson
Lolita Osmanova's Zuhair Murad Wedding Dress
Fashion Instagrams
This Russian Bride's $10 Million Wedding Makes Sense When You See Her Gown
by Marina Liao
Celebrity Couples Who Called Off Their Weddings
Celebrity Facts
10 Celebrity Couples Who Called Off Their Weddings
by Monica Sisavat
Wedding Shoes Ideas
White Shoes
19 Pairs of Shoes That Will Be Perfect For Your Walk Down the Aisle
by Morgane Le Caer
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds