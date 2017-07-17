 Skip Nav
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Flaunt Their Love (and Ripped Bodies) on Their Honeymoon
Dawn O'Porter
We'll Never Tire of Seeing Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter Together
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr Doesn't Need a Filter For Her Gorgeous Wedding to Snapchat's Evan Spiegel
Celebrities
365 Days of Star Birthdays: Who's Your Celebrity Birthday Twin?
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Flaunt Their Love (and Ripped Bodies) on Their Honeymoon

Now that Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough are officially husband and wife, they're enjoying married life by kicking back and relaxing. The newlyweds, who tied the knot in Idaho in early July, jetted off to an unknown tropical location for their honeymoon over the weekend. In addition to flaunting their new bling as they embarked on their journey, they also have been flooding our Instagram feeds with pictures of their insane figures. While Julianne showed off her washboard abs in a white bikini, her husband looked just as swoon-worthy in a pair of short swim trunks as they soaked up the sun. It's official: these two are basically Malibu Barbie and Ken IRL.

Julianne Hough Bikini PicturesBrooks LaichCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity CouplesJulianne HoughCelebrity VacationsBikiniSummer
