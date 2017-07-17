Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Honeymoon Pictures
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Flaunt Their Love (and Ripped Bodies) on Their Honeymoon
Now that Brooks Laich and Julianne Hough are officially husband and wife, they're enjoying married life by kicking back and relaxing. The newlyweds, who tied the knot in Idaho in early July, jetted off to an unknown tropical location for their honeymoon over the weekend. In addition to flaunting their new bling as they embarked on their journey, they also have been flooding our Instagram feeds with pictures of their insane figures. While Julianne showed off her washboard abs in a white bikini, her husband looked just as swoon-worthy in a pair of short swim trunks as they soaked up the sun. It's official: these two are basically Malibu Barbie and Ken IRL.