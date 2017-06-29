 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Are Nonstop Laughs in the Jumanji Sequel Trailer
Betty Gilpin
See What the Gorgeous Ladies of GLOW Look Like Out of Their Leotards
British Celebrities
Confirmed: Eddie Redmayne Looks Even More Handsome in Glasses
Pretty Little Liars
Did You Catch the Creator's Cameo in the Pretty Little Liars Finale?

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Trailer

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Are Nonstop Laughs in the Jumanji Sequel Trailer

After what feels like an eternity of getting tidbits about Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the first official trailer has finally dropped. The sequel follows four high school students who stumble upon an old video game console, which promptly sucks them inside the game's jungle setting and literally transforms them into the adult avatars they initially chose (played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black). Although the reference to Robin Williams's Alan Parrish isn't in the trailer, tons of pretty great one-liners from Hart and Johnson are, so check it out above.

Join the conversation
Jumanji: Welcome To The JungleJumanjiMoviesMovie TrailersDwayne Johnson
Join The Conversation
British Celebrities
Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin's New Period Drama Is Darker Than You'd Expect
by Gemma Cartwright
Tom Hanks as David S. Pumpkins on SNL 2017
Saturday Night Live
OMG Tom Hanks Just Revived David S. Pumpkins With a Twist
by Maggie Pehanick
Harry Potter Film GIFs
British Celebrities
35 Harry Potter Quotes Muggles Can Use IRL
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Who Is Dwayne Johnson's Girlfriend?
Lauren Hashian
5 Things to Know About Dwayne Johnson's Longtime Girlfriend, Lauren Hashian
by Monica Sisavat
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian at the 2017 Oscars
Oscars
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Are Cooking Up Cute PDA at the Oscars
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds