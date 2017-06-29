Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Are Nonstop Laughs in the Jumanji Sequel Trailer

After what feels like an eternity of getting tidbits about Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the first official trailer has finally dropped. The sequel follows four high school students who stumble upon an old video game console, which promptly sucks them inside the game's jungle setting and literally transforms them into the adult avatars they initially chose (played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black). Although the reference to Robin Williams's Alan Parrish isn't in the trailer, tons of pretty great one-liners from Hart and Johnson are, so check it out above.