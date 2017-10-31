Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together

Are Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Back Together?
Here we go again! Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are back on speaking terms, and they are already giving a whole new meaning to the term "friendly exes." The former couple, who dated on and off from 2010 to 2013, reconnected following Selena's kidney transplant over the Summer, and they sure have been spending an awful lot of time together. According to Us Weekly, "Selena is simply trying to make peace with Justin after her illness." While The Weeknd was reportedly totally fine with their reunion at first, Selena and The Weeknd have since called it quits. So, what exactly is going on between Selena and Justin?
- Oct. 22: Justin is spotted at Selena's home. A month after Selena revealed she had a kidney transplant, Justin's white G-Wagon was photographed arriving at Selena's home in Studio City, CA. Minutes later, Selena pulled up. According to TMZ, the exes were joined by mutual friends and The Weeknd was fully aware of the reunion.
- Oct. 29: Justin and Selena have a breakfast date. Unlike their past meeting, Selena and Justin spent their Sunday morning catching up over breakfast in LA, just the two of them. That same day, the duo attended church together, and Justin later played coy when photographers asked him about his reunion with Selena. According to a source close to Justin, Selena's family is not happy about their reunion. "Justin is aware Selena's family is not thrilled they are hanging out. They think he caused Selena a lot of grief," the insider told People. "Justin hopes he can prove to them that he has changed. He has changed a lot in the past few months. He is a very different person. They have a lot to talk about and are having fun catching up."
- Oct. 30: Selena and The Weeknd split. A day after Justin and Selena's breakfast date, eagle-eyed fans noticed that The Weeknd had unfollowed Selena's mum, her assistant, and her best friend on Instagram. That same day, People reported that Selena and The Weeknd had broken up. "She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship," a source told the publication. "It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them." Selena and The Weeknd are both still following each other on Instagram, at least for now.
