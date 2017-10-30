 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Halloween Costumes for Women
Lauren Conrad's DIY Halloween Costume Gives Cruella de Vil a Run For Her Money
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Breakfast Outing October 2017

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Were Spotted Having a Breakfast Date in LA

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez spent their Sunday morning catching up over breakfast in LA. Their recent reunion marks the third time Selena and Justin have been spotted hanging out, according to TMZ, who posted the new photo of the former couple out at a cafe. Their tumultuous relationship appears to be on the mend with Us Weekly reporting that the exes began speaking again following Selena's kidney transplant surgery this Summer.

"He has been great to her since her surgery and they are on good terms right now," a source told the publication. "They got back in touch recently through their friends and have seen each other at church." "They realised it was time to grow past their history and move on," another source added. "They're grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation." As for Selena and her current boyfriend, The Weeknd, the couple are reportedly still going strong.

Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt/TERM
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesJustin BieberCelebrity BreakupsSelena Gomez
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds