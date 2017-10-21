 Skip Nav
Netflix Roundup
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Celebrity Couples
The Sweet Way Justin Timberlake Celebrated His Wedding Anniversary With Jessica Biel
The Royals
Prince Harry Took Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II

Justin Bieber Stomach Tattoo Photos

Justin Bieber Tattooed His Entire Stomach and Fans Are Freaking Out

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin Bieber debuted his new stomach tattoo Saturday and almost broke the internet. Fans instantly swarmed Justin's Instagram photo — which already has 1.1 million "likes" at press time — leaving messages of disbelief. "NO YOU DIDNT," one person wrote. "WTF HAPPENED," another fan questioned. One fan simply asked "Why?," which is what we're all thinking too. It looks like Justin isn't slowing down with the tattoos anytime soon. Watch the video Justin shared showing off his new ink with his followers ahead.

Related
14 Sexy Stars Who Are Covered in Tattoos

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Join the conversation
Justin Bieber Shirtless PicturesCelebrity TattoosCelebrity InstagramsJustin Bieber
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds