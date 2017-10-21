Justin Bieber Tattooed His Entire Stomach and Fans Are Freaking Out

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

Justin Bieber debuted his new stomach tattoo Saturday and almost broke the internet. Fans instantly swarmed Justin's Instagram photo — which already has 1.1 million "likes" at press time — leaving messages of disbelief. "NO YOU DIDNT," one person wrote. "WTF HAPPENED," another fan questioned. One fan simply asked "Why?," which is what we're all thinking too. It looks like Justin isn't slowing down with the tattoos anytime soon. Watch the video Justin shared showing off his new ink with his followers ahead.



