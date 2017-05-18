 Skip Nav
Jimmy Kimmel Pulls a Prank on Justin Theroux With the Help of Jennifer Aniston
Justin Theroux Prank on Jimmy Kimmel Live May 2017

Jimmy Kimmel Pulls a Prank on Justin Theroux With the Help of Jennifer Aniston

Jimmy Kimmel is such a big fan of Justin Theroux's show The Leftovers that he's already campaigning for him to get nominated for an Emmy. During his late-night show on Tuesday, the host pulled a hilarious prank on Justin with a little help from his wife, Jennifer Aniston. While the actor initially thought his black Mercedes-Benz had been recalled, it was actually a ruse so Jimmy could transform his car into a full-blown ad, complete with shirtless pictures of Justin and the phrase "I'd Eat These Leftovers." Thankfully, the actor was a good sport about it as he later snapped a picture with the car, writing, "Never give @jimmykimmel the keys to your car." Hopefully the pals will share even more sweet moments like this when they team up for their upcoming ABC sitcom.

A post shared by @justintheroux on

Celebrity FriendshipsLate Night HighlightsJustin TherouxJimmy Kimmel LiveLOLJennifer AnistonJimmy Kimmel
