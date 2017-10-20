The Sweet Way Justin Timberlake Celebrated His Wedding Anniversary With Jessica Biel

Leave it to Justin Timberlake to deliver the sweetest message on the day of his fifth wedding anniversary to his wife, actress Jessica Biel. "[F]ive years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend," the "Suit & Tie" singer captioned an adorable throwback video of himself singing the Ray Charles song he and Jessica had their first dance to. The couple tied the knot in Italy back in 2012 and have since welcomed their first child, Silas, in April 2015.

"To my beautiful Jess: You have taught me so much about what a true love means. I can't put into words what these last five years have meant to me, so... 'Listen to the melody 'cause my love is in their hiding...'" Justin wrote underneath the clip. Watch his aw-worthy tribute to Jessica ahead, then relive all of their cutest moments together over the years.