 Skip Nav
Netflix
The Most "Binge-Raced" Shows on Netflix UK Aren't What You Think They Are
Taylor Swift
Is That a Calvin Harris Reference in Taylor Swift's New Song?
Celebrity Facts
You Can Actually Watch the Moment Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Fell in Love

Justin Timberlake Celebrates 5th Wedding Anniversary

The Sweet Way Justin Timberlake Celebrated His Wedding Anniversary With Jessica Biel

Leave it to Justin Timberlake to deliver the sweetest message on the day of his fifth wedding anniversary to his wife, actress Jessica Biel. "[F]ive years ago, on this day, I became the luckiest man in the world when I exchanged vows with my best friend," the "Suit & Tie" singer captioned an adorable throwback video of himself singing the Ray Charles song he and Jessica had their first dance to. The couple tied the knot in Italy back in 2012 and have since welcomed their first child, Silas, in April 2015.

"To my beautiful Jess: You have taught me so much about what a true love means. I can't put into words what these last five years have meant to me, so... 'Listen to the melody 'cause my love is in their hiding...'" Justin wrote underneath the clip. Watch his aw-worthy tribute to Jessica ahead, then relive all of their cutest moments together over the years.

Image Source: Getty / Dave M. Benett/VF17
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesJessica BielJustin Timberlake
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds