Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Channel Toy Story With Their Little Cowboy For Halloween

If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies! —Woody, Jesse, and Buzz #HappyHalloween

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel kept their adorable family costume tradition going this year with their Toy Story-inspired looks. On Tuesday, the singer shared a photo of him and his wife with their 2-year-old son, Silas, dressed as Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Woody. "Have your candy ready!" he captioned the sweet snap. Last year, Justin and Jessica went trick-or-treating as trolls with their little one. We can't wait to see what they come up with next year! See more of this year's scary, funny, and downright adorable Halloween costumes.

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

