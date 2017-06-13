 Skip Nav
9 Things You Didn't Know About Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Wedding — Until Now
9 Things You Didn't Know About Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Wedding — Until Now

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel will be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in October. Since the couple tied the knot in Italy back in 2012, they've welcomed their first child, Silas, in April 2015 and shared plenty of cute moments along the way. But how much do you really remember about their big day? Do you remember Jessica's pink wedding gown? Or all the celebrity guests who attended? Allow us to refresh your memory.

The Most Precious Photos of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Baby Boy

