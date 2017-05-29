Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon "Bro-Biking" Together Looks as Hilarious as It Sounds

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Biking Instagram Video
Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon have been making us laugh for years with their quirky friendship, and their latest adventure is no different. On Saturday, Justin shared a hilarious video of him and Jimmy riding a tandem bike, or, as Justin put it, "bro-biking," in the Hamptons. Between the bike bell and Jimmy's reaction, we can't stop laughing — and you won't be able to, either.