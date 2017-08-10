 Skip Nav
Even After All This Time, Sting and Trudie Are Still Smitten With Each Other
Is Fame to Blame For Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Split? Here's What We Know
Finn Jones Traded the Iron Throne For an Iron Fist — and Has Never Looked Sexier

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Can't Get Through Their Camp Sketch Without Laughing

We love it when Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon hang out in any capacity, but we get especially excited when they return to Camp Winnipesaukee. The close pals reprised their roles as nerdy, early '90s Summer campers on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, and to say they had us crying with laughter would be an understatement. Not only do they struggle to get through their lines without laughing, but Keegan-Michael Key also pops up as their hilarious camp counsellor who doesn't understand the idea of personal space. Get ready to LOL until you can no longer take it

Latest Celebrity
