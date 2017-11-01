 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Celebrity Friendships
After 9 Years, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Are Still Incredibly Close

Justin Trudeau as Clark Kent For Halloween

Justin Trudeau, a True Hero, Dressed Up as Clark Kent For Halloween

Leave it to Justin Trudeau to dress up as a true superhero for Halloween. The 45-year-old Canadian prime minister walked down the stairs at the House of Commons in Ottawa on Tuesday wearing a seemingly regular suit, but then he opened up his shirt to reveal his hidden Superman costume (after speaking some casual French). We never really thought about it before, but the prime minister does bear a pretty striking resemblance to DC Comics character! Trudeau casually walks by the videographers and journalists and briefly shows off his costume, as if it's NBD, then walks away from the camera to discuss what we imagine are more important matters. He looks so . . . hot? This is further confirmation that Trudeau is hands down the sexiest world leader.

Join the conversation
Justin TrudeauHalloween Costumes For MenCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloween CostumesHalloween
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds