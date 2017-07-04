Justin Trudeau's Son Sleeps, Chugs Bottle During Canada Day Celebrations

You know that feeling when you see someone and you immediately think, "That person is me"? Well, Justin Trudeau's son, Hadrien, is that person for us. The adorable 3-year-old was not really feeling it when he stepped out for Canada Day celebrations on Saturday. Hadrien was accompanied by his handsome dad, mom Sophie, and siblings, Ella-Grace and Xavier. In addition to covering his ears during performances on Parliament Hill, he also fell asleep and happily chugged a bottle while relaxing in his mum's arms. The day also included a visit from Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who are in town for three days. Hadrien's hilarious antics remind us of another tiny royal who has better things to do (cough, Prince George, cough).