 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Justin Trudeau's Son Sleeps, Chugs Bottle During Canada Day Celebrations
Netflix
8 Shows You'll Love If You're Mourning the Loss of Pretty Little Liars
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's Love Is as Sweet as Maple Syrup
British Celebrities
Kate Moss Was "a Sexy Tiger" at Liv Tyler's 40th Birthday Celebrations
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Justin Trudeau's Son Sleeps, Chugs Bottle During Canada Day Celebrations

You know that feeling when you see someone and you immediately think, "That person is me"? Well, Justin Trudeau's son, Hadrien, is that person for us. The adorable 3-year-old was not really feeling it when he stepped out for Canada Day celebrations on Saturday. Hadrien was accompanied by his handsome dad, mom Sophie, and siblings, Ella-Grace and Xavier. In addition to covering his ears during performances on Parliament Hill, he also fell asleep and happily chugged a bottle while relaxing in his mum's arms. The day also included a visit from Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who are in town for three days. Hadrien's hilarious antics remind us of another tiny royal who has better things to do (cough, Prince George, cough).

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Justin TrudeauThe British RoyalsCanada DayCanadaThe Royals
Join The Conversation
The Royals
7 Times Prince Harry Was the Wild Child of the British Royal Family
by Monica Sisavat
How to Secretly Change Your Relationship Status on Facebook
Tech Dating 101
Update Your Facebook Relationship Status Without Anyone Knowing
by Lisette Mejia
Hot Canadian Celebrities
Canada Day
These Canadian Celebrities Are Hot, Eh?
by Tara Block
Does the Queen Have a Passport?
The Royals
by Tori-Crowther
The Duchess of Cambridge Victoria and Albert June 2017
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Bonds With an Adorable Little Girl During a Museum Outing
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds