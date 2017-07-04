 Skip Nav
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's Love Is as Sweet as Maple Syrup
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire's Love Is as Sweet as Maple Syrup

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau is swoon worthy for many reasons, and his love for his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is one of them. The couple, who tied the knot in 2005, always have heart eyes whenever they're together. Whether they're sharing a sweet kiss during the Vancouver Pride Parade or they're celebrating Canada Day with their three children, we never tire of their sweet romance.

