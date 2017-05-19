Archie and Jughead Have Nothing on KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse's Bromance

We've been obsessed with Riverdale ever since it premiered in January, but we've also been obsessed with the incredible cast. It's been easy to develop hard-core crushes on KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse, but it's their bromance that really has us head over heels. The two are constantly showing off their quirky relationship by taking photos together on and off set, and they even took a road trip after they wrapped up filming for season one. Let's be honest, their characters Archie and Jughead have nothing on their real-life friendship.