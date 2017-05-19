 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Archie and Jughead Have Nothing on KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse's Bromance
Celebrity Interviews
Turns Out Tony From 13 Reasons Why Was a Bully in Middle School
Chris Cornell
Brad Pitt Is "Devastated and in Shock" About Friend Chris Cornell's Death
Celebrity Interviews
The Exact Moment Brandon Flynn Realised 13 Reasons Why Was a Hit
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Archie and Jughead Have Nothing on KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse's Bromance

We've been obsessed with Riverdale ever since it premiered in January, but we've also been obsessed with the incredible cast. It's been easy to develop hard-core crushes on KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse, but it's their bromance that really has us head over heels. The two are constantly showing off their quirky relationship by taking photos together on and off set, and they even took a road trip after they wrapped up filming for season one. Let's be honest, their characters Archie and Jughead have nothing on their real-life friendship.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Cole SprouseK.J. ApaRiverdaleCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity Instagrams
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Tom Daley
Tom Daley's Ethereal Wedding Looks Like It Belongs in a Fairy Tale
by Monica Sisavat
Madelaine Petsch at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Award Season
Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Just Worked MTV's Red Carpet Like an Old Pro
by Maggie Pehanick
Jason Momoa's First Red Carpet Appearance
Jason Momoa
Let's All Gawk at Jason Momoa's First Red Carpet Appearance — Ever
by Maggie Pehanick
Tech Tips
16 Facebook Messenger Tips That Will Change How You Use the App Forever
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram Photos For Apple's Birthday 2017
Apple Martin
Gwyneth Paltrow Reunites With Chris Martin For Apple's Colourful 13th Birthday Party
by Monica Sisavat
Celebrities Really Love Meeting David Beckham | Pictures
British Celebrities
These Celebs Are as Excited About Meeting David Beckham as We Would Be
by Gemma Cartwright
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Expecting First Child
Eniko Parrish
Kevin Hart and Wife Eniko Parrish Are Expecting Their First Child Together
by Monica Sisavat
Did Princess Diana Tell William and Harry About Her Affair?
The Royals
Prince William Said the Loveliest Thing to Diana After a Book Was Written About Her
by Caitlin Hacker
Miley Cyrus Instagram About Rap Music Comments May 2017
Celebrity Instagrams
Miley Cyrus Clarifies Controversial Comments About Rap Music: "I Respect ALL Artists"
by Quinn Keaney
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Jughead Eats a Burger Video
Cole Sprouse
Jughead Eating a Burger Seductively Is the Most Terrifying, Sexy Thing You've Ever Seen
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds