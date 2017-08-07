 Skip Nav
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Have Announced Their Separation
Marwan Kenzari
The Guy Playing Jafar in Disney's Aladdin Reboot Is Hotter Than the Desert of Agrabah
Celebrity Couples
A Look Back at Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Sweetest and Most Hilarious Moments

Kanye West Car Accident Details

How Kanye West's 2002 Car Crash Shaped His Entire Career

Kanye West has made headlines for so many different reasons in the past few years. From his marriage to Kim Kardashian to his two adorable kids, North and Saint, to his heartbreaking breakdown, the rapper is never out of the news for too long. But back in 2002, when Kanye was still just an up-and-coming artist, he made headlines for a truly terrifying reason: a near-fatal car accident.

Just two weeks after signing a deal with Roc-a-Fella Records, Kanye drove home after working late at a California recording studio on Oct. 23, 2002. He fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car into an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the other car broke both of his legs, while Kanye shattered his jaw. But since Kanye is, well, Kanye, he didn't let his near-death experience hold him back from his new opportunities. Two weeks after the accident, he wrote his hit single "Through the Wire," and recorded it with his mouth still wired shut.

Kanye spoke about just how crucial this recovery period was for his career, telling Interview magazine in 2014, "The accident gave me the opportunity to do what I really wanted to do. During that recovery period, I just spent all my time honing my craft and making The College Dropout." While we wish Kanye never had to go through that experience, we also don't know what we would do without that album.

Image Source: Getty / Johnny Nunez
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsKanye West
Join The Conversation
Cole Sprouse
17 Shirtless Cole Sprouse Pictures That Prove He's Just a Big Daddy
by Kelsie Gibson
Prince Charles and Princess Diana Divorce Details
The Royals
The Queen Ordered Charles and Diana's Divorce and More Dramatic Details You Didn't Know
by Brittney Stephens
Yeezy Season 5 Fashion Show
Yeezy Season 5
Kanye West's Yeezy Show Was Full of Hidden Messages, If You Can Spot Them
by Marina Liao
JAY-Z's Song About Kanye West on 4:44 Album
Celebrity Friendships
JAY-Z Calls Former Friend Kanye West "Insane" in Scathing New Track
by Caitlin Hacker
How Old Is Kate Middleton?
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Is Actually Much Younger Than She Seems
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds