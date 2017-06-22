Kate Beckinsale Has a New, 21-Year-Old Boyfriend

Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin

Kate Beckinsale has a new man in her life. The stunning Underworld star is dating LA-based comedian and actor Matt Rife, who has been featured on MTV's Wild'n Out and is 21 years old. According to ET, 43-year-old Kate was introduced to her new beau by mutual friends; the two were spotted making out outside of an LA club last week and are reportedly "boyfriend and girlfriend." "They quickly started flirting, went on their first date, and it's continued since," a source close to the couple said, adding that "everyone in Kate's circle loves Matt and are so supportive of this relationship." Kate and director Len Wiseman ended their decade-long marriage in 2015, and she shares 18-year-old daughter Lily with ex Michael Sheen.

While a source close to the couple insists that Matt is "very mature for his age" and "a great guy," he does have a somewhat questionable sense of humour, as he was exposed on social media last year after a number of offensive older tweets resurfaced online. Matt posted a slightly pointed Instagram on Tuesday of himself standing outside a senior citizen's facility. He captioned the snap, "Age is just a number ❤️ Find someone you love, and take their breath away. . . even if that means putting a kink in their oxygen tank cord. #LifeAlertTypeOfLove."