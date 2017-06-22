 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kate Beckinsale Has a New, 21-Year-Old Boyfriend
The Royals
Prince William Is Dashing in a Top Hat at Ascot
AMC
Dominic Cooper Sports His Knowing Smile at the Preacher Premiere
Nostalgia
Here's a Photo of Young Alec Baldwin That Looks a Hell of a Lot Like Ryan Gosling

Kate Beckinsale Dating Matt Rife 2017

Kate Beckinsale Has a New, 21-Year-Old Boyfriend

Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin

Kate Beckinsale has a new man in her life. The stunning Underworld star is dating LA-based comedian and actor Matt Rife, who has been featured on MTV's Wild'n Out and is 21 years old. According to ET, 43-year-old Kate was introduced to her new beau by mutual friends; the two were spotted making out outside of an LA club last week and are reportedly "boyfriend and girlfriend." "They quickly started flirting, went on their first date, and it's continued since," a source close to the couple said, adding that "everyone in Kate's circle loves Matt and are so supportive of this relationship." Kate and director Len Wiseman ended their decade-long marriage in 2015, and she shares 18-year-old daughter Lily with ex Michael Sheen.

While a source close to the couple insists that Matt is "very mature for his age" and "a great guy," he does have a somewhat questionable sense of humour, as he was exposed on social media last year after a number of offensive older tweets resurfaced online. Matt posted a slightly pointed Instagram on Tuesday of himself standing outside a senior citizen's facility. He captioned the snap, "Age is just a number ❤️ Find someone you love, and take their breath away. . . even if that means putting a kink in their oxygen tank cord. #LifeAlertTypeOfLove."

Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesKate Beckinsale
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Instagrams
Michelle Obama's Father's Day Message to Barack Will Make You Weep Happy Tears
by Terry Carter
Woman Does Makeup Using Food
Makeup
1 Woman Just Used Food as Makeup and We're in Awe at How Flawless It Looks
by Victoria Messina
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Secretly Change Your Relationship Status on Facebook
Tech Dating 101
Update Your Facebook Relationship Status Without Anyone Knowing
by Lisette Mejia
Laura Haddock and Sam Claflin | Transformers Premiere
British Celebrities
All Eyes Were on Laura Haddock at Her Premiere, Including Her Husband's
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds