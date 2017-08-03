 Skip Nav
American Horror Story
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult So Far
Jennifer Garner
We Would Love to Know What Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Mum Are Laughing About
Celebrity Facts
These Sets of Celebrity Brothers Are Evidence That 2 (or 3) Are Better Than 1

Kate Beckinsale on Jimmy Kimmel Live August 2017

Kate Beckinsale's Daughter Has a Crush on a Very Unlikely Celebrity

Kate Beckinsale is one of the coolest mums in Hollywood, but she's not above completely embarrassing her daughter on TV. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the actress told the host that her 18-year-old daughter Lily has a huge crush on him. Of course, the situation is a little tricky seeing that Lily's dad Michael Sheen (who is Kate's ex) is actually dating Jimmy's ex, Sarah Silverman. "It's very twisted," the actress joked. "It's a sort of horrible, Human Centipede-y vibe." To make things even more awkward, Lily was actually sitting in the audience during the whole thing. Don't worry, though, she smiled her way through it and handled it like a pro.
Join the conversation
Celebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesHumorJimmy Kimmel LiveJimmy KimmelKate Beckinsale
Join The Conversation
Street Style
13 Reasons Kate Beckinsale Is the Universal Girl's Style Crush
by Leah Melby
Tom Hiddleston Singing in Spanish on Jimmy Kimmel Live 2017
Late Night Highlights
Tom Hiddleston Singing in Spanish Is Both Awkward and Incredibly Sexy
by Kelsie Gibson
Best Moments From the 2017 Oscars
Oscars
That Insane Mix-Up and 9 Other Moments We'll Never Forget From the 2017 Oscars
by Maggie Pehanick
How Old Is Princess Charlotte?
The Royals
6 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Princess Charlotte's Birth
by Monica Sisavat
Jamie Dornan Reciting Irish Terms For Drunk on Jimmy Kimmel
Late Night Highlights
41 Irish Ways to Say You're Drunk, Courtesy of Jamie Dornan
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds