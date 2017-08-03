Kate Beckinsale's Daughter Has a Crush on a Very Unlikely Celebrity

Kate Beckinsale is one of the coolest mums in Hollywood, but she's not above completely embarrassing her daughter on TV. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the actress told the host that her 18-year-old daughter Lily has a huge crush on him. Of course, the situation is a little tricky seeing that Lily's dad Michael Sheen (who is Kate's ex) is actually dating Jimmy's ex, Sarah Silverman. "It's very twisted," the actress joked. "It's a sort of horrible, Human Centipede-y vibe." To make things even more awkward, Lily was actually sitting in the audience during the whole thing. Don't worry, though, she smiled her way through it and handled it like a pro.