 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Hey Jamie Bell and Kate Mara, You're A-Dior-Able
The Royals
5 of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Favourite Holiday Spots
Celebrities
Glastonbury Was Teeming With Famous Faces This Year
British Celebrities
Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch's Love Is in the Premiere League
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Hey Jamie Bell and Kate Mara, You're A-Dior-Able

Here we were thinking that Keira Knightley and James Righton were the most trendsetting pair around, then we spotted Kate Mara and Jamie Bell. The pair attended the Dior Homme show in Paris on Saturday and have left us feeling fashionably torn. Dating since late 2015, the Fantastic Four co-stars who got engaged earlier this year sported sweet smiles and matching monochrome on arrival. The love birds later nestled onto the front row alongside rising star Lucas Hedges and now have us all wondering just how a-dior-able their future wedding might be. We're calling it: true love wears Dior.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesKate MaraJamie Bell
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
You're Going to Want to Scream After Trying to Solve This Maths Problem
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Shannen Doherty Instagram Picture With Husband June 2017
Celebrity Instagrams
Shannen Doherty Flaunts Her Growing Hair After Announcing Cancer Remission
by Kelsie Gibson
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Add Flaxmeal to Smoothies For Weight Loss
Flaxseeds
I Added This to My Smoothies and It Helped Me Lose Weight
by Jenny Sugar
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Pictures
Peter Hermann
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Have Been Giving Each Other Heart Eyes For Over 13 Years
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds