Hey Jamie Bell and Kate Mara, You're A-Dior-Able

Here we were thinking that Keira Knightley and James Righton were the most trendsetting pair around, then we spotted Kate Mara and Jamie Bell. The pair attended the Dior Homme show in Paris on Saturday and have left us feeling fashionably torn. Dating since late 2015, the Fantastic Four co-stars who got engaged earlier this year sported sweet smiles and matching monochrome on arrival. The love birds later nestled onto the front row alongside rising star Lucas Hedges and now have us all wondering just how a-dior-able their future wedding might be. We're calling it: true love wears Dior.