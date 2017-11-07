 Skip Nav
The Duchess of Cambridge Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala

Kate Middleton looked radiant when she stepped out for the Anna Freud National Centre Gala Dinner at Kensington Palace on Tuesday. The duchess, who is currently expecting her third child with Prince William, showed off her growing belly in a black floor-length gown as she met with several of the evening's guests, including psychoanalyst Peter Fonagy. William was not in attendance, but the foundation is one of the many charities he is patron of. William hopes to continue to draw attention to children's mental health issues through the charity and highlight the important work the foundation is doing. While we haven't seen Kate since she visited the Lawn Tennis Association at the National Tennis Center last week, William attended the annual SkillForce Gala hosted by The Children's Trust on Monday night.

